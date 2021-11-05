Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Earnings Results

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 8.65%. Zynex updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $493.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.87. Zynex has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zynex stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Zynex worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

