Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

