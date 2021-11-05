BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. BGSF has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Get BGSF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BGSF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.43% of BGSF worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.