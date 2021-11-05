Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of DISCB opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. Discovery has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

