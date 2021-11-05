Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of DISCB opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. Discovery has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
