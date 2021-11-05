WorkQuest Token (WQT) Trading 66.5% Higher Over Last Week

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $978,153.60 and $47,134.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded up 66.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00250416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WQT is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,732,845 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

