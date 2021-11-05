FairGame (FAIR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.66 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, FairGame has traded 87.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $17.66 million and $4.66 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001696 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005459 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00049491 BTC.

About FairGame

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FAIRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.