Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,335,456.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $48,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,449,274 shares of company stock worth $98,023,663 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRCT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.15. 17,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.25. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

