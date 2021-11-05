Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $772,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F opened at $19.42 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

