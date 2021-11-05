Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.86% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $628,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $413.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.35 and a twelve month high of $417.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.87.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

