Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,055 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1,972.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $716.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.83 and a 52-week high of $718.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $623.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

