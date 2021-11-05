KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in KB Home were worth $24,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

KBH opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

