Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4,648.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $74,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $76,648,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

