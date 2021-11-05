Millennium Management LLC Acquires 810,400 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2,891.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $76,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of YETI by 186.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 109.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,226 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $106.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

