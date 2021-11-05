Westshore Wealth LLC Buys 367 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 99,636 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.8% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

MSFT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.77. The company had a trading volume of 473,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,909,945. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.43. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $208.16 and a 1-year high of $336.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.