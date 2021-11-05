Westshore Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.8% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 5,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 49,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 346,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,286,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $66,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. 249,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,528,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

