Westshore Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 400.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,498 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ayro were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ayro during the second quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ayro by 287.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 961,525 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ayro during the first quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ayro by 351.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 301,691 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AYRO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,424. Ayro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.81.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 835.12%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

