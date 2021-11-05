Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Trading 24.6% Higher

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) shares traded up 24.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.18. 51,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 857% from the average session volume of 5,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.36.

Wizard Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZD)

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

