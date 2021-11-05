Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.69. 87,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,351. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.29.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

