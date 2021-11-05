Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

