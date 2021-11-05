Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 36,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 216,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

About Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. Its project portfolio includes Denison property, Parking Offset properties, East Range properties, Fenelon, and Beschefer. The company was founded by Risto Laamanen on June 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Lively, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.