UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.820-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.460-$0.480 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Truist increased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. 21,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 276.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. UDR’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

