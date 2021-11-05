Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $376.00

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $376.00 and last traded at $376.00, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $364.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.19. The company has a market cap of $803.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

