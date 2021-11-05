Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $376.00

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $376.00 and last traded at $376.00, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $364.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.19. The company has a market cap of $803.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
