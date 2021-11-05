WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.36

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12,613.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

