Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.10

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 114870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.