RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMBL. Wedbush assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $638.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.66.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Research analysts expect that RumbleON will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in RumbleON by 15.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RumbleON by 26.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

