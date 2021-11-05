Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.55

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 200284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of $826.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $89,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

