Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.55

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 200284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.
Several research analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.
The company has a market cap of $826.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $89,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
