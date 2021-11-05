SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $164.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $149.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.46 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.33.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce

