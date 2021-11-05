iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.10

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.10 and last traded at $154.04, with a volume of 18844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average is $148.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 155,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

