Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.
Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 36.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 69.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,931 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 60.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 31.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
