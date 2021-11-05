Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 36.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 69.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,931 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 60.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 31.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

