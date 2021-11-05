Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 23201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

