SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SKYT traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 15,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.
