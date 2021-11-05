SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 15,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

