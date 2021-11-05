Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,591. The firm has a market cap of $707.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.26. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 342.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RYTM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.