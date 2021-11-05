Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of TRUP traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,923. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,250 shares of company stock worth $3,131,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trupanion stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Trupanion worth $60,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

