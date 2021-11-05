Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.79. 41,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,441. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.06.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Callon Petroleum stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

