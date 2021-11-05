Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $1.72 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002831 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $80.66 million and $413,061.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00123304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.42 or 0.00514436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 46,764,496 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

