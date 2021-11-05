Bytecoin Price Up 20% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $73.03 million and approximately $104,014.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.10 or 0.00421981 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

