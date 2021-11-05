Vid (VI) Price Tops $0.0628

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $229.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vid has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00250416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

