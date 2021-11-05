CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Citigroup

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.15. 194,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,516. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.