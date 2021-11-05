PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PRG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. 19,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,907. PROG has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PROG will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

