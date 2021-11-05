HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $775.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $781.64.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $14.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $804.44. 2,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,254. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $329.28 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of -440.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.