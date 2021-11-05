AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATY. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. AcuityAds has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $259.32 million and a PE ratio of 30.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in AcuityAds by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

