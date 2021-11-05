Zacks: Analysts Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7,300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $8.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in uniQure by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,642. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

