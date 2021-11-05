Zacks: Analysts Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Post $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.14. 10,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.00. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

