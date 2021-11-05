Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.68 ($33.74).

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, hitting €29.72 ($34.96). The company had a trading volume of 6,734,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €27.34 and a 200-day moving average of €25.99.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

