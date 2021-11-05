Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,128 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after purchasing an additional 713,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

