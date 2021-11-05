Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,075 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $33,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

