Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $117.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.39.

NYSE CHGG opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -527.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.56.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 400.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

