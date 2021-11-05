Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $331,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,190 shares of company stock worth $1,342,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.22. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

