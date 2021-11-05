Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1,627.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,601 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.36% of Kohl’s worth $31,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,026,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 607,317 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,585,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $56.87 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

