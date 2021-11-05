Credit Suisse Group Upgrades DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to “Outperform”

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.